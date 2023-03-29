Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.77. 85,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

