Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Options Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

MMM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.14. 634,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

