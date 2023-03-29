Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

MMM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.14. 634,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,825. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

