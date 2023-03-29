Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Performance

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.79. The company had a trading volume of 640,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

