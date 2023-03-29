Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,280. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.