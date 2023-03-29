Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 834,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 793,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity

Gentex Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 375,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

