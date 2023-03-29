Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.76. 239,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,641. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

