Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,229 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

CTVA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 975,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

