Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,271 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.58. The stock had a trading volume of 382,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,574. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.98. The firm has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

