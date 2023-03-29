Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.35. The stock had a trading volume of 497,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $339.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

