Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises about 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. 533,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

