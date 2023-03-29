Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. 316,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

