Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

