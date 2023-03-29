Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. 2,569,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

