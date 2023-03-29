Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 459 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after buying an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.74. 737,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,296,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

