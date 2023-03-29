Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,932 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:WFC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. 5,532,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,916,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.