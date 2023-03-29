Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of GROY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

