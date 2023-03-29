Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,734. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

