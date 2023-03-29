Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target Cut to $8.75 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 310.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of GROY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 287,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,336. The stock has a market cap of $307.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.