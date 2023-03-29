Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires 8,109 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 255.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 0.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.6 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

