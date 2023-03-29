Goodman Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

