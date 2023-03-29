Goodman Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 169.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.19.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

