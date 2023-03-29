Goodman Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $126.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $935.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

