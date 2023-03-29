Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 236.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF makes up 8.8% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 10.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $672,000.

SPVU opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

