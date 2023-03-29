Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

