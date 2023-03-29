Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 334,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,117,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 832,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.