Gpwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Gpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. 360,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

