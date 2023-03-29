Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IAC worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of IAC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 171,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.