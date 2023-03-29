Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after buying an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,762,000 after buying an additional 178,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $126.19. The company had a trading volume of 246,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,883. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.67. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

