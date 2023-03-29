Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $43.64 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.88. 795,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,438. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.