Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $6.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $820.49. The company had a trading volume of 137,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $757.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.95. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.57.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,603 shares of company stock valued at $22,800,610. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

