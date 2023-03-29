Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.60. The stock had a trading volume of 860,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.49.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.39.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

