Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after purchasing an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

