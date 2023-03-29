Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,298,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

