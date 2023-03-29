Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) versus Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Financial Review

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) and Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Green Organic Dutchman and Brenntag, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Brenntag 0 3 5 0 2.63

Brenntag has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 571.64%. Given Brenntag’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brenntag is more favorable than Green Organic Dutchman.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.70 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.55 Brenntag $17.02 billion N/A $530.38 million $1.16 12.71

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Brenntag’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Brenntag’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% Brenntag 4.50% 19.82% 7.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brenntag beats Green Organic Dutchman on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

