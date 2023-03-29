Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

GHI stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.63. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

