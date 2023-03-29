Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,161. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.51. The stock has a market cap of $389.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.