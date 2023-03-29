Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE O traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 290,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

