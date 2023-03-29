Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $18.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1,214.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,695. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,169.95 and a 200-day moving average of $992.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

