Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IEP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. 34,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,601. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

