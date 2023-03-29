Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $190.04. 189,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,774. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

