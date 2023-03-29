Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,686 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 6,225,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,074,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

