Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.72. The company had a trading volume of 141,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,223. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

