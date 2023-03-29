Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 891 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.49. The stock had a trading volume of 202,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.67.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

