Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.56. Grupo México shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 10,760 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo México from 75.00 to 85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

