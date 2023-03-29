H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

H2O Innovation Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. 3,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,916. The company has a market cap of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.59. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.25.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEOFF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

