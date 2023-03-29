Hamlin Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Snap-on worth $106,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Price Performance

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.44. 44,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,523. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.