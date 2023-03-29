Hamlin Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 4.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $121,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.80. The stock had a trading volume of 130,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,888. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

