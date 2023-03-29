Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $92,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.43. 840,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,194. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.