Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS HSNGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 231,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,105. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
