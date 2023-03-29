Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. 231,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,105. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.89%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

